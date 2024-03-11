Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard made their debut as This Morning’s permanent new hosts on Monday (11 March).

The pair, who have replaced Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, spoke of their excitement at their new roles.

Deeley said: “We are so excited to be here this show has been a part of our lives for so long.”

The pair also received messages of support from celebrity friends with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly surprising their former SMTV Live co-host.

Shephard also received a message from his longtime friend Chris Kamara, who said: “He was one of the best things to happen to me and vice versa I'm sure you're going to smash it.”