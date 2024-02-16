This is the moment Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s This Morning replacements are announced live on air.

A special promo aired at the start of Friday’s show (16 February), which revealed Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard will join the popular ITV daytime show.

Current presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcomed the announcement and revealed the new hosts will join the team in March.

Schofield quit the show in June 2023, after which he admitted to lying about an affair with a younger male colleague, and, four months later, ITV was thrown another blow when Willoughby revealed she was stepping away from the daytime series.