Dermot O'Leary calls Alison Hammond a 'b***h' live on This Morning

Dermot O’Leary called fellow This Morning cohost Alison Hammond “a b****” during Monday morning’s show.

Ms Hammond was poking fun at the veteran TV presenter during the early 2000s.

She added: “You were so good on that show.”

Dermot replied: “Just at that show?”

When Alison cheekily said yes and started laughing, he exclaimed: “Such a b***h.”

Alison and Dermot have presented the daytime show together every Friday since January 2021, but are currently stepping in throughout the week whilst Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take their annual summer break.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.