Thomas Markle issues emotional plea to Meghan and Harry to see Archie and Lilibet

Thomas Markle has issued an emotional plea to Meghan and Harry to let him see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Mr Markle, who suffered a severe stroke last year, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

In a direct message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who he has not seen for five years, Mr Markle said: “This is a cruel thing to do to a grandad to deny the right to see a grandchild.”

Earlier in the show, he urged Meghan to “put the past behind us”.

He added: “I have done nothing wrong, I have been a really loving father and there’s no excuse to treat me this way.”