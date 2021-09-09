Lara Mason created a life-sized cake of Jason Derulo, following a request from the artist.

On TikTok, Mason shared a clip where she speaks to Derulo on the phone.

The artist requests a life-sized replica of himself made out of cake.

Upon hearing the request, she replied: ‘yeah, that shouldn’t be a problem’.

The cake creator then posted a timelapse of her building the cake creation, with lifelike facial features and tattoos.

On the completion of the build, Mason poses with the cake before biting a chunk from Derulo’s shoulder.