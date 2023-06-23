James Cameron likens Titan submersible tragedy to Titanic sinking

James Cameron has likened the tragedy of the Titan submersible to the sinking of the Titanic.

The legendary Hollywood filmmaker spoke to ABC News after it was confirmed that five people on board the vessel died after going missing on a dive to the shipwreck.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night,” Mr Cameron said.

He then called the incident with the Titan submersible a “very similar tragedy” where warnings at the “same exact site” went “unheeded”.