Today show: Justin Sylvester pushes Jenna Bush Hager away twice during segment

Today show guest host Justin Sylvester seemingly pushed Jenna Bush Hager away after she repeatedly stood too close to him during a recent food segment.

During the Wednesday show, Hager was seen placing her hand on Sylvester’s shoulder as she leaned in to watch the food preparation.

The Today host then moved her hand to Sylvester’s other shoulder, at which point the co-host appeared to shrug Hager’s hand off.

After removing her hand, Sylvester continued to make his boundaries clear by lightly pushing Hager away, seeing her take a few steps away.

Despite Sylvester’s reaction, Hager then moved closer again.

Sylvester used his hand to push his co-host away once again.

Sign up for our free newsletters here.