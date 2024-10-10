Tommy Fury was pressed on Molly-Mae Hague reunion rumours in an awkward moment during a liveThis Morning interview.

Following a five-year relationship, the couple, who have a one-year-old daughter Bambi, announced their shock split in August.

Rumours circulated of Fury being unfaithful to the 25-year-old, which he has categorically denied.

Fury was pressed about his relationship on Thursday (10 October).

The boxer said: “Me and Molly and Bambi are a family, we are a family unit and we are going to tackle this in private.”

“Would you like to get back together?” host Ben Shephard asked.

“Yes, as I say, we are a family and I will love them until the day I die.”