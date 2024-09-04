**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

Tommy Fury has opened up on his mental health struggles as the boxer returned to training following his split from fellow Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague.

Following a five-year relationship, the couple, who have one-year-old daughter Bambi, announced their shock split last month.

Rumours have circulated of Fury being unfaithful to the 25-year-old, which he has categorically denied.

Fury returned to the boxing ring and shared a video on his Instagram page on Tuesday (3 September).

The boxer captioned the post: “9 months post hand surgery… finally back using my hand and WOW does it feel good. My mental health needed this positive step today. Thank you God for healing me.”