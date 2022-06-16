Towie cast members kicked off flight for refusing to wear Covid masks

The Only Way is Essex star Pia Smith has claimed that “half the show’s cast” were kicked off a flight from Madrid to London for refusing to wear Covid masks.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she told her followers: “24 hours later, we’re still travelling. We got chucked off the flight because we didn’t wear masks, it was like half the cast that got chucked off.”

The group had been filming for the new series in the Dominican Republic and were flying back to the UK via Spain.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.