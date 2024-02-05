Independent TV
Tracy Chapman performs ‘Fast Car’ for first time in nine years at 2024 Grammys
Tracy Chapman performed ‘Fast Car’ nine years after her last live performance, alongside Luke Combs at the 2024 Grammys.
The folk singer received rapturous applause and a standing ovation when performing the iconic song on Sunday, 4 February, during the 66th annual Grammys.
The pair sang together, with Combs ceding the last verse to the woman who wrote the song.
The song, released in 1988, reentered the charts when country star Combs covered the track in 2023, turning a new generation onto Chapman, who stays out of the public.
The popularity of Combs’ cover meant that Chapman became the first black woman in history to write a song to top the country music charts.
