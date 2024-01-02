First look at The Traitors contestants ahead of series two

Photographs of The Traitors’ new contestants have been released ahead of the start of series two on Wednesday, 3 January.

The award-winning psychological reality TV show returns to BBC One with 22 contestants taking part.

Among those appearing on the show will be a clairvoyant, a disability model, and a British Army engineer.

They will try to earn the prize of up to £120,000 by completing a series of tasks each day, finishing the evenings with a round table where they have to find the traitors and “banish” them from the game.