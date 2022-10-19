US District Judge Lewis Kaplan has dismissed part of the sexual misconduct lawsuit against Kevin Spacey.

The actor is accused of assaulting Anthony Rapp at a party in 1986 when Rapp was just 14.

On Monday (17 October), Judge Kaplan dismissed the claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress after Rapp’s lawyers finished their presentation of evidence, the Associated Press reported.

A lawyer for Spacey - who has denied the allegation, as well as other sexual misconduct claims - argued for dismissal of the case, stating that Rapp’s legal team had failed to prove his allegations.

