Truelove drama made me question assisted dying beliefs, says Sue Johnston

Appearing in a thrilling new drama that focuses on death has made Sue Johnston question her beliefs on assisted dying, the actress has revealed.

The 80-year-old, known for her roles in The Royle Family and soap Brookside, stars in Channel 4’s Truelove, a thriller about drunken friends who make a pact after reuniting at a wake.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (10 January), the actress also revealed she had watched a close friend die over Christmas.

Speaking on assisted dying, she said: “I cannot answer the question as to whether I would have the courage to do it, if someone asked me.”