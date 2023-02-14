Capital FM radio presenter Ant Payne told listeners on Monday that “now is the best time” to book “cheap flights” to Turkey.

His comments came a week after devastating earthquakes hit the country, with the death toll surpassing 37,000 across Turkey and Syria.

“Now actually is the best time to start looking at some cheap flights away to Turkey,” Payne said on his drivetime show.

“Get your teeth done as well while you’re over there, you can come back looking 19. You’ll be on Love Island if you do it now.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.