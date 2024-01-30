This is the moment University Challenge contestants appear to forget Brexit as host Amol Rajan is forced to intervene.

Students from Trinity College, Cambridge, and the Open University were asked to name the two countries that are members of both the EU and the Commonwealth on Monday’s show (29 January).

Answering first, a contestant from the Open University said Britain and Malta.

When told they were wrong, a student from the Cambridge University team said the UK and Cyprus.

Appearing somewhat baffled, host Amol Rajan said: "I presume you guys have all forgotten about this thing called Brexit?”