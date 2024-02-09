Vampire Weekend tease first new album in five years

Vampire Weekend have teased their first new album in five years, Only God Was Above Us.

The band posted an album trailer to their social media pages on Thursday (8 February) in what could be a preview of the record.

Gritty footage shows a person floating through what appears to be a subway carriage.

Two songs from the LP - "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops" will be released on 16 February before the album is out on 5 April via Columbia.

In a newsletter last July, drummer Chris Tomson said the record could be the band's "best yet."