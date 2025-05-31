Comedian Ricky Gervais has been honoured with a star on Hollywood’s iconic Walk of Fame.

While the star of The Office admitted he was ‘humbled’ to receive the tribute on Friday (30 May), he couldn’t resist poking fun at the event in a broadside against cancel culture.

“Thank you so much for this honor. It's a genuine thrill to be part of such an exclusive club,” said Gervais. “And just looking around earlier at all the other stars, absolute icons, you know, Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, Fatty Arbuckle.

“And we've had a few weird years of cancel culture - people telling you what you can and can't laugh at or talk about, but we pushed back and we won until the next time.”