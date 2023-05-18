Watch: Moment £24,000 violin bow snaps mid-performance

Heart-stopping footage shows the moment a rare violin bow worth £24,000 snapped in the middle of a live orchestra performance.

American musician Stefan Jackiw was about a third of the way through a performance of the Violin Concerto with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra on 10 May when the bow snapped during his solo.

Appearing bemused, the violinist calmly swapped his broken bow with another musician and carried on like nothing had happened.

