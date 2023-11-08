Andrew Ridgeley reveals which Wham! outfit he regrets

Andrew Ridgeley has admitted he “regrets” wearing tiny shorts alongside his Wham! bandmate George Michael in the 1984 video for their pop hit “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”.

The 60-year-old made light of his 80s outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York last week, where he emotionally inducted Michael into the class of 2023.

“[I’m] not amazed [at how short they were but] slightly, how shall I say? Regretful,” he joked, during an interview with Page Six.

“No, it was all a bit of fun,” he added, joking that the big tennis stars of the day – Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe – also wore their shorts small.