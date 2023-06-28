White Lotus star reveals season 3 is delayed due to writers’ strikes

The White Lotus star Tom Hollander has revealed that season three’s script writing is currently on pause due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

Speaking to The News Agents podcast, he explained that the new series will be set in Asia, but “like everything else, it’s on pause”.

“They can’t actually shoot it, and they can’t write it, I think they know what the story is,” Hollander explained.

He also revealed that creator Mike White is concerned about getting thrown out of the Writers’ Guild, so has paused production.

“You wouldn’t want to [be thrown out of the union], you’d be a scab.”