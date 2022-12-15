Will Smith recalls impactful moment he got stuck in chains shooting Emancipation

Will Smith has opened up about an impactful experience he had while filming Emancipation.

During a special edition of Red Table Talk with his children, the actor told the story of when he got trapped inside chains on set.

“Do not freak,” he recalls saying himself as crew frantically searched for the keys to set him free.

“I’m Will Smith, with people are running round looking for keys, and my heart is still pounding and I’m still scared,” he said.

Powerfully, he added: “Imagine what it was like for Peter to have that stuff on barefoot and nobody cares.”

