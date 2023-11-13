Will Smith posts special birthday tribute to son Trey: ‘True definition of love’

Will Smith has shared a heartwarming tribute to his eldest son Trey to mark his 31st birthday.

The Hollywood star shared words about the day he became a father on a special Instagram post.

He said: “Happy Bday, T-Ball. You are responsible for some of the highest experiences of my life. You introduced me to the true definition of Love! I met God in your eyes.”

The video shows a montage of pictures of Smith and Trey together, as he raps lyrics from his song “Just the Two of Us”.

Smith and his former partner Sheree Zampino welcomed Trey into the world on 11 November 1992.

The couple married in May 1992, but divorced three years later when Trey was two-years-old.