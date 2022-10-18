Mercury Prize: Little Simz gives winning speech

Little Simz beamed as she gave a speech of thanks after winning the 2022 Mercury Prize for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The rapper and actor, 28, was praised for a “complex yet entirely accessible” record that explores both personal and political themes.

Simz, born Simbiatu Ajikawo, praised her fellow nominees in an acceptance speech.

“All of you guys are incredible, we all made incredible albums, we all change people’s lives with our music and that’s the most important thing, so this is for us really,” she said.

