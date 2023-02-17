Netflix’s You season 4 is ‘fresh and bingeable’

Binge or Bin ’s Annabel Nugent praises the latest season of Netflix’s You, saying it’s impressive how the writers have kept the concept “fresh” after four seasons of the show.

The latest season of the psychological thriller sees serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) relocate to London to try and escape his murderous past.

Annabel praises the show’s writers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble for always “pushing the material” and creating “a bingeable show”.