Zoe Ball’s final message to BBC Radio 2 listeners on last-ever breakfast show

Zoe Ball has signed off her final BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, thanking her listeners for their “special intimate relationship” over the last six years.

The radio presenter, 54, is stepping down and Scott Mills will take over the coveted 6:30 - 9:30am slot, moving from his previous weekday slot of 2pm to 4pm that will be filled by Trevor Nelson.

Ending her final show, Ball said: “I send buckets of love out to you and your dear ones this Christmas, it’s been very special. Take care of yourselves, lovely peeps, my top cats.”

She ended the programme by playing Kim Wilde’s “Keeping The Dream Alive.”