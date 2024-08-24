Zoe Kravitz shares how Taylor Swift celebrated Wembley Eras tour success

Zoe Kravitz has revealed how her close friend Taylor Swift celebrated the success of the Wembley leg of her Eras tour.

The actor, who attended the concert with her partner Channing Tatum, praised the singer for remaining down to earth, despite achieving worldwide fame.

Appearing on Fallon Tonight on Friday (23 August), Kravitz said: “After she performs we drink some wine and eat a burger and just hang out

“You would never imagine she would have just performed at Wembley.

“She just turns into a nomal person.”