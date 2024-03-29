Zoe Saldana shares sneak preview of Avatar 3 details

Zoe Saldana has shared a behind-the-scenes sneak preview of the upcoming Avatar 3 film.

The actor, 45, stars as Neytiri in James Cameron's science fiction movie series.

Theatrical release for the third installment has been delayed and is scheduled to be in 2025.

Saldana addressed a photo she posted of her working on motion capture, with dots seen on her face, as she spoke to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, 28 March.

The star said: "The technology requires so much time.

"They called me back in January out of nowhere, and they're like, 'We just have some pickup shots. Can you please come in?'"