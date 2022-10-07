Amanda Holden pops champagne on top of UK’s highest mountain Ben Nevis

Amanda Holden celebrated with champagne as she reached the top of the UK’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis.

The media personality popped the cork upon completion of the Three Peaks Challenge, which she took on to raise money for Heart FM’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

Those taking part in the challenge are tasked to climb the highest mountains in England, Wales and Scotland within a total of 24 hours.

Footage shows the 51-year-old as she makes it to the top of the Scottish mountain with just seconds to spare.

