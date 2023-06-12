A massive 10ft crocodile was removed from the swimming pool of a Florida home and released back into the wild.

The reptile had managed to find its way into the back garden of a home on the island of Plantation Key, Monroe County.

Footage shows expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick securing the crocodile, even after its massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation on the pool deck.

He and assistant trapper Jeff Peterla eventually heaved it onto the deck where a Monroe County police officer then assisted them with moving it to a safe location for release.