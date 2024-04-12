Polar bears greet meteorologist working in Arctic

A meteorologist working in Arctic had a close encounter with some polar bears as they greeted her at her window.

Katarzyna Kudlacz was working at the Polish Polar Station Hornsund on Spitsbergen in late March when a mother and two cubs appeared before her, peering into the polar station.

Daniel Kepski, leader of the 46th Polish polar expedition, speculated that the polar bear family had returned after previously visiting the station in December.

“We didn’t need coffee to wake up this morning," a station spokesperson wrote on Facebook.