Audi Grandsphere concept car with disappearing steering wheel revealed

Audi has revealed its sleek Grandshere concept car, sporting high-tech features such as an eye-tracking, “magic” dashboard.

In this video, the designers show off the cool features they’ve built into the vehicle, which is not available as a production model.

From the driver’s seat, you can access an extending bar with a water dispenser for refreshments “any time you want.”

The steering wheel disappears into the dash, turning the interior into a luxurious lounge to relax in.

“When something isn’t right and we don’t feel like there is magic ... it’s out immediately,” exterior designer Amar Vara said.

Sign up for our newsletters.