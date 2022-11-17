Matt Hancock's girlfriend flies to Australia to reunite with him after I'm a Celeb

Gina Coladangelo has flown out to Australia to reunite with Matt Hancock after he leaves the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp.

The former health secretary was forced to resign after leaked CCTV caught him and his now-girlfriend breaking social distancing rules by having an affair during the Covid pandemic.

Hancock has been chosen multiple times to endure gruelling Bushtucker trials during his time in the jungle.

Coladangelo flew out to Brisbane ahead of the first elimination on the show, which could take place on Friday, 18 November.

