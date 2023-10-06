Watch: Baby whale whips tail metres away from kayakers

A whale calf flipped its tail metres away from kayakers in Byron Bay, Australia, extraordinary footage shows.

Drone footage taken by Isabella Dobozy shows the pair of marine mammals passing the boat before circling back, when the younger whale pushes a current of water towards the kayak and sends it off course.

“A very close encounter for these kayakers... It’s incredible to see how big the whale calf is, compared to the kayak," Dobozy wrote on Instagram.

She added that the whales approached the kayakers themselves.