Keke Palmer has paid tribute to single parents in an emotional video posted after the birth of her baby boy.

The actress, 29, posted an Instagram video praising those who raise children by themselves, telling them to "clip off their angel wings."

"When it comes to raising a kid, I've already learned in these short few days that it takes a village. And sometimes that's a privilege... I am truly profoundly impressed."

Palmer welcomed her first child with partner Darius Jackson in February.

