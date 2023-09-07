Watch rare baby orangutan born at Chester Zoo cuddle up to its mother for a feed

A rare baby Borenan orangutan has been born at Chester Zoo.

Parents Sarikei and Willie welcomed the new addition to their family in the early hours of Thursday 31 August.

Primate experts at the zoo say the rare baby is a "positive step in the right direction" for the protection of the highly threatened species.

The baby can be seen cuddling up to its mother and enjoying a feed in beautiful scenes.

The newborn orangutan will join a European-wide conservation breeding programme aiming to bolster the population of the rare primate in conservation zoos.