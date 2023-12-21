A 95-year-old pensioner screamed after discovering she was to become a great-grandmother for the first time.

Molly Zampano Kuchta, from Rowayton, Connecticut, planned a Christmas surprise for her grandmother Dorothy after discovering that she was pregnant in November.

The 33-year-old bought her grandmother a "decoy gift" of a red jumper which she packed together with an ultrasound.

Heartwarming footage shows the moment Dorothy opened the gift, before screaming and jumping for joy off the sofa to celebrate her granddaughter's new arrival.