Fertility psychic claims she can tell women when they will get pregnant

A fertility psychic has said that she makes £10,000 a month by predicting when women will fall pregnant and the gender of their unborn child using tarot readings.

Gemma Martin, 31, who learnt to tarot read after struggling to conceive, says she is 85% accurate with her predictions.

The mum-of-one from Dundee launched her tarot business in 2019 after initially offering readings as a hobby.

“All my responses are positive. I can only look two years ahead so sometimes I have to say that I can’t see it happening in the next few years,” Ms Martin said.

