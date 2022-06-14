Barack Obama serenaded by choir on balcony as he visits Denmark

Barack Obama was treated to an impromptu serenade by an all-female choir during his visit to Denmark’s capital city of Copenhagen.

The former US president was leaving his hotel to attend the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit when the Ung Klang choir stopped him in his tracks.

The group sang a rendition of the tune “In Denmark I Was Born” and Mr Obama appeared impressed by the effort, saying: “Wow, that was fantastic” and offering a round of applause in response.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.