Mattel unveils first Barbie doll with Down’s syndrome

Mattel has launched its first-ever Barbie with Down's syndrome in an effort to make the dolls more inclusive.

In a statement, the toy maker said Barbie worked closely with the US National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to ensure the doll "accurately represents a person with Down syndrome."

"The doll’s palms even include a single line, a characteristic often associated with those with Down’s syndrome," Mattel said.

The new doll follows the introduction of other inclusive Barbies, such as dolls with vitiligo, dolls that use a wheelchair or a prosthetic limb, and a doll without hair.

