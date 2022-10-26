King Charles says lack of vocational education in schools is a ‘great tragedy’

King Charles III said the lack of vocational education in schools is a “great tragedy” during his appearance on The Repair Shop.

In a one-off special episode of the BBC show, recorded when Charles was the Prince of Wales, he expressed deep regard for the value of technical skills and apprenticeships.

“Not everybody is designed for the academic. I know from the Prince’s Trust, I have seen the difference we can make to people who have technical skills which we need all the time,” the monarch said.

