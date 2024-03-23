Beaver who washed up on beach makes recovery at RSPCA wildlife centre

A beaver who washed up on a Kent beach is recovering nicely at an RSPCA rescue centre.

The animal was rescued by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) at Sandwich Bay, when it got into trouble after swallowing salt water.

It has been cared for at the RSPCA Mallydams Wood in East Sussex ever since, where footage shows him “back to enjoying eating and grooming”.

Despite the incident, the beaver still appears to enjoy splashing around in the water at the centre.