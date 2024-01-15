Watch: ‘3ft-long big cat’ filmed prowling through Cheshire countryside

A walker has filmed what she described as a “big cat” prowling through the British countryside.

Becky Clarke says she spotted the mystery animal walking through a field in Cheshire and recorded footage on her iPhone.

The walker says she almost missed the opportunity to capture the creature on camera as she almost didn’t press record on her phone.

“We’re hopeful to see it again,” she added.

It comes after filmmakers behind the documentary Panthera Britannia Declassified released footage they claimed to have shown a “big cat” walking through a field in Norwich.