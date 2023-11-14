Hiker films ‘panther’ roaming field in Scotland

Footage captures the moment a “hybrid panther” is seen stalking through the Scottish countryside.

At least, that is according to Gordon Welsh, 50, who was walking along a road near Blackdog, Aberdeenshire, when he spotted the animal.

Mr Welsh, from Aberdeen, says the beast spotted was the size of a greyhound – if not bigger – and was “solid looking”.

He is one of Britain’s big cat believers, who claim that the UK has its own wild population of large felids – like panthers and pumas.

“From the way it was moving, the tail size and that, it was slightly like a panther, but it could be a crossbreed,” Mr Welsh said of the animal.