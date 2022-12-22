Winter solstice: Lanterns illuminate Brighton streets

Thousands of people took to the streets of Brighton for the “Burning The Clocks” parade to mark the winter solstice on Wednesday, 21 December.

Attendees made their own paper and willow lanterns to carry in a procession through the city’s streets towards a bonfire on the beach.

Celebrations featured fireworks and the burning of an effigy on the sand.

The tradition is over 20 years old and marks the shortest day of the year.

