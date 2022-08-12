The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has returned in full force for the first time in three years, with balloons taking to the skies in an early morning ascent.

Many fans arrived at Ashton Court in the early hours of the morning to watch the balloons take off shortly after 6:30am.

Friday (12 August) actually makes the second day of the festival, but Thursday evening’s flight was called off due to “unpredictable wind conditions”.

More than 100 hot air balloons are expected to fill the air over the next four days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.