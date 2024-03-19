Bruce Willis’s daughter opens up on life-changing autism diagnosis for first time

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah has publicly revealed her autism diagnosis that "changed her life".

The actor, 30, the youngest daughter of the Die Hard star and Demi Moore, posted a video from when she was a child on the red carpet with her father.

Tallulah was filmed occupying herself by rubbing her father's head and playing with his ears as he answered questions.

The post was captioned: "Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic.

"This is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life," Tallulah commented.