Bruce Willis' wife shares dementia health tip nine-year-old daughter taught her

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Hemming Willis has shared a health tip their nine-year-old daughter shared with her in a bid to help her father with his frontotemporal dementia.

In February 2022, the actor’s family shared that he had been diagnosed with the progressive disorder.

The model shared how her daughter Evelyn learned that people with dementia “can become severely dehydrated.”

“I said to her, “Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand... That is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself,” Emma added.

