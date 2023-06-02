Terrifying moment huge python emerges in clothes hanging at market stall

This is the terrifying moment a huge python emerged in from clothes hanging at a stall in Cambodia.

Shoppers at a Phnom Penh market noticed the serpent coiled on racks on 11 May and alerted the stall owner, who prodded at the beast with a pole.

Bystander Chan Tou said: “I was shopping when this happened. I went to buy a new dress, not a snake.”

The massive reptile was eventually dragged away before police arrived to take to an animal shelter.

The reticulated python, one of the world’s largest species of snake, is found throughout south east Asia.