Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

Apple has announced a new virtual reality headset, the Vision Pro, which allows people to project any image into the space around them, from widescreen movies to emails. The Vision Pro's USP is that these images remain in your real life landscape, as opposed to sweeping you entirely from your surroundings - so you're less likely to bump into the kitchen table when you're exploring Apple's augmented world. So far virtual reality headsets have failed to hit the mainstream, does Apple have what it takes to make these often nausea-inducing neck strains user-friendly?

Sign up for our newsletters.